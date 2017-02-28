Wendy Kelly: Not enough Denham doesn’t have meetings, he also blocks comments

Saturday I was on Rep. Jeff Denham’s Facebook page because I wanted to leave him a message about needing live town hall meetings and to let Washington know we want Donald Trump’s ties to Russia investigated. There were many comments, most asking for town hall meetings, in which I liked or commented my support of the issues. Many were also unfavorable about Denham’s actions thus far regarding his support for the new administration. Sunday I checked out the Facebook site to find that many of the comments had been removed and that I was now blocked.
I could not comment or like what another had said. I am told in a political group that Republican representatives are taking this tactic to write history as they see fit not how their voters want them to and to remove the remarks just as they do not allow our voice when they do not have town hall meetings for the people. This is wrong!
Wendy Kelly, Patterson
