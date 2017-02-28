Ira Bailie: Democrats are doing their best to destroy our new president

As a Depression-era kid and WWII veteran, I grew up in Compton as a Democrat. I remember the election of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his fireside chats. I was in northern France as the war with Germany was ending when FDR died. We were redeployed to join the planned invasion of Japan, but the A-bombs ended the war and I was discharged at Beale Air Base near Sacramento. Soon, I went back to college.
During Lyndon Johnson’s reign, and the Great Society program, I began to have doubts about my Democratic feelings. This got worse with the Clinton and Obama programs and I switched to the Republican Party. Currently the liberal progressives have become a fine-tuned machine to destroy anyone who doesn’t agree with them. Since the election loss, they crank out mean, nasty vitriolic comments on TV, radio and in newspapers opinion columns and letters to the editor in an effort to destroy our current president and his administration. Hillary Clinton and Maxine Waters have described Donald Trump supporters with rather unpleasant adjectives. I feel they and we should all take a deep breath and look in the mirror to see where we fit.
Ira Bailie, Denair
