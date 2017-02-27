Dennis Thomas: Where’s Jeff? If we can’t find him, we should recall him

Do you remember that silly puzzle game, “Where’s Waldo?” I think our Congressman, Jeff Denham, was a big fan. He has taken it to a new level and now we have “Where’s Jeff?”
It’s kind of amusing that the person who represents us in Congress is not available for any face-to-face meetings with the people he is supposed to represent. He has “popped in” unannounced to the Office of Emergency Services, Don Pedro Dam and a few other places, but not at his local office, or during his mobile office hours or anywhere else. I guess we’re all playing “Where’s Jeff?”
But when you are the 56th richest member of Congress (in 2015) I guess you can ignore your voters. Unless they want to put some money in your pocket. I guess ol’ Jeff just doesn’t want to socialize with the common folk. He’s happy being a GOP back-bencher. He is too cozy with King Donald, who might find a position for him. It’s to late to make nice with the people he represents in Washington. It’s time to recall him.
The voters are tired of chasing him. Fire Jeff Denham now! Get someone who values the voters. Recall him!
Dennis Thomas, Modesto
