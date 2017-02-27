Carole Stark: If Jeff Denham won’t talk to us, how does he know what worries us?

Re “Why isn’t Denham holding any town halls?” (Page 1B, Feb. 26): I want to thank The Bee for focusing its attention on the situation of face-to-face meetings with Rep. Jeff Denham. I have been concerned about his selective appearances for some time and the lack of face-to-face town hall meetings or visits with constituents.
I have been to see him (or his staff) four times over the past few years. In particular, I’ve asked about universal background checks for gun purchase and closing loopholes, climate change and the revolving door. I have tried to be on his teleconferences three times and I have never been selected to ask questions. If you never get to talk to him you cannot make your point or expect to have any hope of getting him to change his mind.
His staff members are good people but they are not the representative. He needs to engage with all of his constituents, not just the select few he chooses to grace with his presence. I do not feel he represents me and that is very frustrating and disheartening. After visits, I will get a form letter from his staff, selcom addressing concerns.
Carole Stark, Modesto
