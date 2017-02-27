Phyllis Gerstenfeld: Either Jeff Denham thinks we’re ignorant hicks, or he doesn’t care

Today I read a letter from Rep. Jeff Denham to a constituent who requested his presence at town halls. His response: “(M)y top priority is to ensure the Central Valley’s voice is heard and not suppressed by the bullying cries of outraged Bay Area residents who want to impose their opinions and way of life on our community. ... I will not react to top-down partisan directives that seek to make a forum into a circus.”
Let’s overlook the patronizing tone, as if we were all a bunch of ignorant hicks easily led astray by big-city hucksters. Bay Area bullies? I’ve lived in Turlock for almost 24 years. My husband and I have worked, paid taxes and voted here. We’ve never lived in the Bay Area. Our children were born here. Our friends are here. When we express our views, they are our views. Nobody has told us what to say or think (can the same be said for Rep. Denham?). We are the Central Valley.
Nobody wants a circus. We want a representative responsive to our needs. Not one who blindly toes the party line while spouting condescending nonsense and lies. Stop making excuses, Jeff. Represent us.
Phyllis Gerstenfeld, Turlock
