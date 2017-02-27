Susan Diamond: When will Jeff Denham begin listening to his constituents?

It has been quite an education experiencing how nimbly Jeff Denham avoids meeting his constituents.
First, he is a public servant whose office is on private property with little space for a gathering and people paid to protect the space from the public that “hired” him.
Second, there were implications that he would be available at “mobile offices” at specific hours with other state legislators, but no. He had sweet but uninformed staff who couldn’t even answer where he stood on key issues. But she did dutifully take notes that were never answered.
Third, he had a telephone town hall where he took softball questions, but promised he’d get back to all of us who weren’t given a chance to speak or ask him anything and gave instructions how to do that. But then I and others I have spoken to were hung up on when we called.
When will this man let his constituents share their concerns? They are literally life and death.
Susan Diamond, Modesto
