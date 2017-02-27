Cecil Russell: Chamber doesn’t want to develop historic Wood Colony

Recent events reported in The Modesto Bee warrant that the Chamber of Commerce makes clear its position regarding development in Wood Colony as well as the establishment of a municipal advisory council, or MAC.
The Chamber’s stance on development in Wood Colony remains consistent. There should be no residential development west of Highway 99, and no development at all within the historic footprint of Wood Colony.
The proposed formation of the MAC, a council of citizen volunteers who review community issues and provide comment to the Board of Supervisors, is a new wrinkle. Typically, advisory positions are determined through the public workings of the MAC. If the intent is to have those most closely affected by decisions participate in public dialogue, the Chamber supports that direction.
The Chamber recognizes the city and others have concerns the proposed boundaries of the MAC extend beyond the historic footprint of Wood Colony and overlaps existing long-term planning boundaries. Here, the Chamber hopes these concerns will be considered during the board’s regular meeting Feb. 28.
The Chamber has been dedicated to advocacy, access to leaders, economic development and business development for over 100 years. If you have questions about our public policy, please contact us directly.
Cecil Russell, executive director, Modesto Chamber of Commerce
