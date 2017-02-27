Letters to the Editor

February 27, 2017 1:53 PM

Carolyn Mann: If Obamacare not repealed, yet fails, what happens to those who need care?

Obamacare is already in a death spiral according to the CEO of AETNA, which recently pulled out of all but four ACA marketplaces. Other insurers have also abandoned most, if not all, of the marketplaces – including Humana, United Health and Blue Cross/Blue Shield. If Democrats are successful in blocking the repeal and/or replacement of this failing system, and the ACA collapses, what then?

We see a lot of stories about angry protestors urging legislators to keep Obamacare, but none about the consequences of those protests being successful. Isn’t that also an important story? Please enlighten us.

Carolyn Mann, Turlock

