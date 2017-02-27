Dee Miller: Those who helped flood victims weren’t just nice, they were superheroes

Modesto’s population has boomed out of control through the years and has ranked high on statistic scales for crime, methamphetamin, car thefts, Scott Peterson, etc. Face it, our city isn’t featured on travel brochures.
These days it isn’t always safe to help a stranger. No one is obligated to share their homes with the homeless, give food to the hungry or open their wallets to the less fortunate. You aren’t a selfish or bad person because you don’t reach out to people you don’t know; you’d have to give up something of yourself with no guaranteed reward or recognition. You’d have to be a superhero, and they don’t exist in Modesto, right?
Wrong. I want to shout out to all the generous, wonderful, selfless superheroes who have taken time to bring donuts, water, food, clothes, toys and so much more to the flood victims and their families during their darkest hours. And thank you for returning to me my faith in my community, my pride in my hometown and my hopes for a safer, better, more caring place to call home. God bless the superheroes.
Dee Miller, Modesto
