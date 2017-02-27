Wayne Kirkbride: McClintock heard the protestors, but still denies man’s role in climate change

Re “At town hall, McClintock meets with critics, backers” (Page 3A, Feb. 24): Rep. Tom McClintock representing the 4th U.S. Congressional district had a town hall meeting in Sonora last week. An overflow crowd required back-to-back meetings with those who could not be seated at 6 p.m. To McClintock’s credit, he faced a vocal group of citizens who were largely anti-Trump and demonstrated with signs and shouts. Though most tried to be respectful, some were not. The questions asked on a variety of subjects were answered only partially in my estimation or not at all.
When someone asked what he would do about climate change, McClintock reverted to his pat answers that science has not proven the case that man-made greenhouse gasses were driving global warming. He stand with those who believe laws and regulations to slow climate change is being pushed by unproven science and will hurt the economy.
Poor Tom. His continued denial is puzzling. He could easily have taken the time to read myriad reports from many sciences that unequivocally prove man’s involvement with a warming planet. But to acknowledge the facts, would require action; something he and his party are paid to avoid.
Wayne Kirkbride, Twain Harte
