James A. Brink: Consider cementing streambed beneath Don Pedro’s spillway

Re “Lake level no cause for concern” (Front page, Feb. 23): Looking at your front page picture it seems that the emergency spillway to the north of the spill gates is actually the same as the one at Orville dam, a short cement lip with dirt runoff area! It would appear that if we get a warm rain with all of the snow above we would end up actually like the Orville disaster! It appears Turlock Irrigation District needs to do some work in this area, such as cementing an emergency spillway, at least to below the service road (Bonds Flat). The front-page picture seems to show a disaster in the making. I hope not!
James A. Brink, Modesto
