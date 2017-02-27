Letters to the Editor

February 27, 2017 1:15 PM

Chuck Perine: Trump didn’t ‘wreck’ our country, that was Obama

Re “Start deportations … with Trump” (Letters, Feb. 26): Donald Trump has only been in office for a little more than a month. You say he wrecked our country that we all love! Well it’s not wrecked, it’s totaled and that’s because of the last eight years of Obama. President Trump inherited this “wreck,” as you say, from Obama. Look at all the last-hour favors Obama gave out to our enemies. How many pardons that the people are now back in prison? Like I feel. Not wrecked but totaled.

Chuck Perine, Modesto

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos