Dewayne Terry: Liberal crybabies should give Donald Trump a chance

The new liberal talking point seems to be “Let’s impeach Donald Trump.” It seems they want to impeach him because he is doing his sworn duty to uphold the Constitution. So, Trump wants to build a wall and a pipeline and deport illegal aliens. Hardly impeachable offenses.
Article Two, Section 4 of the Constitution says “The President, Vice President, and all civil officers of the U.S. shall be removed from office on impeachment for and conviction of treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Because “high crimes and misdemeanors” was a term of art used in English impeachments, a plausible reading supported by many scholars is the grounds for impeachment are not only defined as crimes of treason and bribery, but also other criminal or noncriminal behavior amounting to a serious dereliction of duty. It seems the previous president should have been impeached for dereliction of duty. I am talking about Obama not deporting illegal aliens.
It is time for all to give Donald Trump a chance to right this country and to stop being crybabies; stop the protesting and riots. We only see this behavior when liberals don’t get their way.
Dewayne Terry, Modesto
