Larry Dovichi: Malcontents and Trump-haters should either sit down or do something about it

I feel sorry for all the local President Trump haters that were totally misled by a national and local press that Hillary would win and who continue to fill this newspaper with letters of disbelief and hate. Now this band of tortured malcontents can only find our forefathers to blame. Yes, they were the originators of the electoral college and I thank them for it. I would only hope that these more than likely non-voters and avowed leftist letter writers relax (I did for eight years), take a deep breath and try to utilize the opportunity those men from the original 13 colonies gave you to overturn what they created.
I would assume (sorry for this) you do not know what that is, so take a couple of minutes and read our country’s great document and basically follow the founders’ brilliance in developing and foreseeing what could happen in the future. Choosing the president by the popular vote is possible, just understand the rules then sell the idea to the other states that make up the USA.
Larry Dovichi, Modesto
Comments