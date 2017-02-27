Denise L. Ford: NFL quarterback should learn that girls are strong, too

Re “Jameis Winston’s ‘poor word choice’ spoils elementary school appearance” (Online, Feb. 23): Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston’s “poor choice of words,” as he calls it, was more like a window into his deformed brain! Ladies are supposed to be silent? That is a sexist remark! I hope he’s not allowed to speak to any more of this nation’s youth!
Backtracking isn’t enough, I think an apology is in order! To all of the young girls who had to listen to that crap, stand up! “We strong, right!” he told the boys after ordering the girls to sit silently.
I’m wondering what the owner and management of the Buccaneers think about his “poor choice” of words?
Denise L. Ford, Modesto
