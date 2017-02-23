Letters to the Editor

February 23, 2017 4:06 PM

David J. Fauskin: Hitler and Trump, there’s no comparison

As much as I detest Donald Trump, I would never have the audacity to compare him with Adolf Hitler. Hitler was a combat-decorated infantryman who was elected to public office by winning a majority of the popular vote.

David J. Fauskin, Modesto

