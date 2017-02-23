Richard Oliver: Progressives aren’t pro-choice when it comes to our nation’s schools

The so called “progressive” movement is all about controlling people. Freedom is an inconvenience to them. Their bitter fight against Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary was because she’s a proponent of school choice. They’re all for free choice if the issue is killing your baby or letting it live. But if you choose to let it live, they will tell you where your child must go to school.
The public school system is a monopoly for most parents. They have only one choice. Without competition, monopolies have no incentive to improve. We need a nationwide voucher system. With that you would see trade schools, tech schools and religious schools actually begin to compete with public schools. Teachers would have options like baseball players. They could choose to be free agents and teach whatever they wanted. Their pay would be based on excellence instead of how long they’ve been on the job.
Parents, especially poor parents, could send their children to the best schools available. The public school system would vastly improve. Progressives are only pro-choice on abortion. After that, they want to control your children and what they think.
Richard Oliver, Modesto
Comments