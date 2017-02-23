Mike Tozzi: Media not always right, but it is not our enemy

In various capacities I have dealt with all forms of media (TV, radio, newspaper) for 35 years. The most intense was during the Scott Peterson case. I can’t say it has always been a pleasant experience. There was always some trepidation that the reporter might get it wrong or the paper might edit to suit their goal. Sometimes the coverage hurt, but most times it truly was the public’s right to know. Looking back, media coverage was 85 percent fair and accurate.
My core belief in our democracy is that the media is not the enemy of our citizens. As citizens we can choose what to read, what to listen to, what to believe. The beauty of the media is that it provides us with a variety and different points of view. How in the name of democracy can that be an enemy of the people?
The media, for all its faults and its value, must be there to balance what we as citizens of this great country read, see, hear and debate. The media is not our enemy.
Mike Tozzi, Oakdale
Comments