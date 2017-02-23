Dorothy Indelicato: Art and wine make perfect pairing at 29th Delicaton Fine Art Show

The Delicato 29th Annual Fine Art Show was very successful. Over 100 fine art pieces (from among almost 200 entries) were displayed for our visitors to enjoy. Saturday’s award ceremony was attended by most of the artists. Hors d’oeuvres and wine were leisurely consumed with lots of conversation and sharing of ideas.
The funds awarded, as well as art sales, will help many artists continue their passion of providing art for many to share. It was very rewarding to see the artists and wine customers enjoying conversations that included both wine and art. (How nicely the two complement each other.)
We had many people over the month arrive expressly to view the art and to vote on the Visitors’ Choice Award. The Visitors’ Choice Award winner this year was “Heading Home” by Joan Cardoza of Oakdale.
The media coverage of the event helped a great deal in bringing people to our annual “art gallery.” Thank you to all for helping us support the art community
Dorothy Indelicato, Chairman, Delicato Family Vineyards, Manteca
