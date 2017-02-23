Dorothy Indelicato: Art and wine make perfect pairing at 29th Delicaton Fine Art Show

1:04 Modesto Christian boys run away from Cosumnes Oaks Pause

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

1:52 High above the flooding San Joaquin River on Feb. 15, 2017

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting

2:43 The Nine Trailer

0:44 Mike Dunbar: State's glass woefully empty when it comes to water storage

1:03 Turlock school board may shrink to 5

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting