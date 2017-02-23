Ann Jones: Perhaps it’s the voices in Trump’s head telling all those lies

Following Donald Trump’s initial litany of administrative accomplishments was a dizzying display of disjointed comments and explanations and contemptuous remarks about the media during his press conference. Trump appeared obsessed as he repeatedly chastised the press for “fake news,” “false horrible fake reporting,” their “hate” and leaked information.
Two of his many questionable replies to reporters’ queries involved bigotry and his business connections in Russia. First, Trump said he is not prejudiced. Apparently he does not recall he charges of discrimination for refusing to rent to minorities. Also noteworthy, Trump stated “I own nothing in Russia ... I have no deals in Russia.” Most odd considering Donald Trump Jr. said in a televised interview, “We have numerous businesses in Russia” and (paraphrasing) the Trump Organization generates a significant amount of income from those businesses. Who is lying, father or son?
There is no question about President Trump’s incessant lying. Trump prefaces some of his lies with “I heard” or uses the “I heard” defense when questioned about a lie, he then vehemently accuses the press of misstating him. I’m beginning to seriously wonder if perhaps he might suffer from hallucinations or is hearing imaginary voices.
Ann Jones, Modesto
