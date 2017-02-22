Lola Feig: How would Trump like a pipeline under one of his resorts?

I am writing about President Trump’s decision to let his corporate friends run their oil pipeline through Indian territory, some of it sacred to them, and under a river that is the source of their drinking water. That shows outrageous disrespect and should be illegal but is typical of how Indian rights have been treated for generations. How would President Trump like one of those pipelines under his golf courses or in front of one of his hotels?
What’s morally right and legally right should be the criterion. I thought he was supposed to he the president of all people, not just his wealthy cronies. You notice the huge protest that ensued after it was announced, which included many veterans. You see how the protestors were treated? Where is the honesty in this man?
Lola Feig, Modesto
