Richard C. Ornelas: Trump asking what our nation can do for him, not the other way around

This Trump administration had better realize and understand that for over 240 years our great nation has been built by law-abiding citizens. Not on individuals who seek less than what is best for our country and ask “What can our country do for me?”
This is not about a reality TV star in the oval office. No, this is reality!
We are living in very serious times, i.e. Russia, Putin, Syria, ISIS, North Korea, immigration changes, Supreme Court nominees and cabinet selections, financial conflicts of interest, etc. These are but a few examples of Trump’s problems. Thank you Kellyanne Conway, Steve Bannon and Mike Flynn. Let’s hope our president straightens his course and steers our ship of state in the right direction. I see stormy seas ahead, so hold onto your hats and each other. Oh, and by the way Donald, how’s that IRS tax audit going? After all, it is tax season and we all must pitch in to keep our ship afloat.
Richard C. Ornelas, Modesto
