Larry Hunter: Sanctuary cities have a purpose, let them have all the criminals

As a “Deplorable,” I am for sanctuary cities. They provide a win-win for the entire nation. Cities and counties not buying into the actions of sanctuary cities can catch criminals then delay prosecuting them. The criminals can be taken to the nearest sanctuary city and told if they leave before the statute of limitations expires, they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Two things are accomplished: one, the non-sanctuary cities and counties are not spending taxpayer money on prosecuting crimes and they’re able to use it in more a beneficial way; two, the sanctuary cities get all the criminals they wish to protect. This relieves President Trump from taking any action as all are happy. The sanctuary cities can function as prisons and the only people at risk are those who support their officials actions.
Larry Hunter, Modesto
