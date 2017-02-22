Dean Russell: He told county of a speeding problem, and it only got worse

Several months back I called the Stanislaus County traffic department to inform them of what I thought was a problem with an area on Tully Road north of Kiernan and south of St. Francis Road. I told them going north the posted speed limit was 35 mph but on the road going south the posted speed limit 50 mph. Between these two roads there are 35 single-residence homes and a mobile home park with 20-plus homes. When I informed them of this situation, they said they would look into it.
During school times I have seen a school bus stopped, red lights flashing, and cars hardly able to stop after going so fast.
So what did the county do after several months? They posted a speed limit 50 mph going both ways.
As you cross Kiernan going north, there is a speed limit sign for 35 mph. Approximately 100 yards beyond that is a 50 mph sign just before you get to all the residences. I thought they would see the hazard and post both sides of the road 35 mph.
Dean Russell, Modesto
