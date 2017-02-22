Alan Neff: Americans need to cross our bridges before neo-Fascists burn them

May 1970 witnessed this country during a war that divided us as a people. As citizens gathered in the nation’s capital to protest the Cambodian incursion and the events at Kent State, units of the 2nd Marine Division stood at ready south of the Potomac. In both ranks north and south of the river were men who carried the scars of combat in a war fallen from favor. South of the river few, if any, relished taking up arms against their fellow citizens. This force, if unleashed, might have paled all the acts in the years leading to this event.
Command realized the gravity of the folly Washington was about to repeat and the Marines were never deployed across the river against citizens of their nation.
Today the nation and our Constitution are under attack by forces from within our government. According to the claims of these foes of liberty “the free press is now the enemy of the American people,” they discredit our courts and replace facts with lies then repudiate all as “fake news.”
How long before these neo-Fascists turn their sights to discrediting the people. May I suggest we join forces before the river is crossed.
Alan Neff, Sonora
