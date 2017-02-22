Eric Terry: Let no one call John McCain a traitor

People need to stop calling Sen. John McCain a traitor. While he was taken prisoner in Vietnam, the rest of us sat on our behinds around the dinner table, while eating, watching our soldiers get splattered on live TV. Take a moment to let that sink in. What does that say about our society when people can watch that and eat at the same time?
What did you do to help them out of captivity? That’s what I thought!
So, next time you want to call somebody a traitor for giving in during torture, think about how you forced all those kids to go overseas and die after telling them their education was so important. And your conscience still allowed you to have an appetite during those dinner-time broadcasts!
Better yet, if you still can’t get your head around that, do this: grab your favorite family heirloom, preferably a priceless vase, and chuck it against the wall. Maybe then you’ll wake up!
Eric Terry, Ripon
Editor’s note: Several alt-right news sites, including the neo-Nazi Daily Stormer, called McCain a traitor after he criticized President Donald Trump in a speech in Munich earlier this month.
Comments