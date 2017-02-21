Mary L. Burch: Electoral college unfair and unnecessary, and the majority won’t stop complaining

Re “California, NY don’t deserve to pick” (Letters, Feb. 19): You are absolutely right, we should not allow one or two states to pick our president. And yes, I am one of the persons complaining about the Electoral College. I think it should be done away with, throw it in the trash. How do you figure that California and New York would be the only states that would elect our president?
You should not separate the votes of each state. You should combine them after all the votes have been counted in each state. Then whomever got the most votes would win the election. This Electoral College is stupid, it isn’t fair and doesn’t make sense. The founding fathers who created this abomination were wrong. And it should never have been put into place as part of our system.
So yes, me and millions of other people are complaining and will be until it gets changed. When the people who did vote for King Hump find out what a fool they have made of themselves, and when they see what he leads our nation into, maybe then they will change the “Electoral College”
Mary L. Burch, Modesto
Comments