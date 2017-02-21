Laraine Santagato: Trump was the winner, if you discount liberal New York, California

Re “California, NY don’t deserve to pick” (Letters, Feb. 19): I totally agree with what the writer, and yes it is interesting that Donald Trump won both the electoral and popular vote when New York and California are omitted from the count. I say thank God for the electoral vote! We do not need a socialist country. And as for the Democrats, all they do is pull the country down; they won’t even give our president the time of day, just like the press they are on him like a rabid dog at every turn, totally disgusting.
I don’t blame him for calling them out when he believes they are reporting “fake” news. He has every right to do that! People need to know the truth, not a skewed version of it.
Laraine Santagato, Atwater
