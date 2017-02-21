Lynne Aragon George: DMV staff earns admiration and appreciation

The Modesto Department of Motor Vehicles staff has once again earned my admiration and appreciation, just as they have over the past 30 years. On the worst storm day I have seen during 30 years in town, it was necessary to visit the office without an appointment as my driver’s license was stolen, along with my wallet, cell phone, etc. There were at least 100 adults and children in the outside lines, and indoors, and each of us were cold and stressed.
The visitors were, for the most part, well behaved, but challenging to the staff. Four hours of observation revealed staff to be hard working, efficient, cheerful and helpful up until and past the closing hour Friday. Here is a very sincere “Thank You” to each and every one, and prayers that they all arrived home safe and warm, along with our city staff keeping the streets cleared and safe, postal workers delivering the dreaded bills, utility workers braving the elements and, of course, our military and first responders. And, yes, even elected officials making tough and unpopular decisions.
Lynne Aragon George, Modesto
