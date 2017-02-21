George A. te Velde: Bee reprints junk science from L.A. Times then wonders about lost jobs

Re “Lawmakers should focus on water, not Trump” (Page 3D, Feb. 19): Presumably in its quest to fight the scourge of “junk science,” The Bee reprints an anti-dairy screed identifying evil (and don’t forget smelly) dairy cows as the cause of much of the nitrate pollution in the Valley’s groundwater. But then The Bee acknowledges the L.A. Times editorial overstates dairy cow manure production by 235 percent. But no matter, the damage is done.
It is similar to The Bee’s editors constantly endorsing liberal Democrats during elections and then those same elected politicians appoint radical anti-agriculture environmentalists to the State Water Resources Control Board. The board determines that our scarce local water resources are needed elsewhere, threatening our local economy and The Bee’s editors are flummoxed and flabbergasted.
When the dairies close up shop and the cows are exported, and jobs for thousands in the dairy industry and in ancillary supporting industries are lost, The Bee’s editors will no doubt be outraged at the economic despair that follows.
George A. te Velde, Escalon
