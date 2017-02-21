David Louis Johnson: 17th Amendment set stage for federal overreach

Ever wondering why the feds have so much control today over each state’s land and water resources and the reasoning behind cities and states declaring themselves areas of sanctuary? It is because of the 17th Amendment. It was a check in our government system, just like the Electoral College, to stop control by those with more votes and/or money and power.
Congress passed the 17th Amendment May 13, 1912, and ratified it on April 8, 1913. The amendment modified Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution by allowing voters to cast direct votes for U.S. Senators. Prior to its passage, senators were chosen by state legislatures.
The Constitution signed in 1788, gave states an equal representation in Congress. Each state legislature would elect two senators to a 6-year term. History reads that special interests and corruption at the state level was the reason for the 17 Amendment. But at the same time it took away part of the checks and balances system, to protect state rights and keep the federal government dimensioned.
David Louis Johnson, Waterford
Comments