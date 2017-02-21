John King: Denham’s positions don’t match mine, and I will march against him

Rep. Jeff Denham opposes taxing businesses, providing consumer protection, environmental protection, financial-sector regulation, gun control, foreign and humanitarian aid, labor rights and wages, poverty amelioration, racial equality, taxing the wealthy, a robust safety net and women’s rights. He supports big business, hawkish foreign policy, LGBT rights, military spending, avoiding default, higher spending, domestic surveillance. Not only will I not vote for him, I will join any opposition march.
John King, Modesto
Comments