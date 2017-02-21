Letters to the Editor

February 21, 2017 12:35 PM

John King: Denham’s positions don’t match mine, and I will march against him

Rep. Jeff Denham opposes taxing businesses, providing consumer protection, environmental protection, financial-sector regulation, gun control, foreign and humanitarian aid, labor rights and wages, poverty amelioration, racial equality, taxing the wealthy, a robust safety net and women’s rights. He supports big business, hawkish foreign policy, LGBT rights, military spending, avoiding default, higher spending, domestic surveillance. Not only will I not vote for him, I will join any opposition march.

John King, Modesto

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

CHP holds traffic at Donner Summit on Interstate 80 as harsh weather tightens grip on travel

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos