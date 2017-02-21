Cheralynne Kastner: Jeff Denham should have the guts to face his constituents

I have been checking Rep. Jeff Denham’s website frequently to see if he has scheduled a face-to-face town hall meeting in the area during this congressional recess, but nothing has been posted. I know that he had a “teleconference” meeting, which is a one-way communication that allows him to tell us what he wants us to hear but not listen to us directly.
His email with check-box questions is not a way to actually communicate with constituents. As a registered voter in District 10, I would like the opportunity to voice my concerns about important issues that affect me, my family, community and this country.
My question for him is whether he is afraid to interact with people like me, as well as college students, the elderly and disabled, town-dwellers and farmers, who would appreciate the chance to voice our concerns on the impact of proposed laws and executive orders. I believe, that with a less than 4 percent victory margin, Rep. Denham owes this district the voice that is due us. I challenge Jeff Denham to show some courage and do his job. Schedule a meeting.
Cheralynne Kastner, Modesto
Comments