JoAnn Ferrari DiGiovanni: We need to repair what we have, not build fanciful bullet trains

Re “Blame politicians for dam’s disrepair” (Letters, Feb. 17): My sentiments exactly! We need to elect officials with some common sense. The Oroville Dam, one of the tallest earthen dams in the world, needed maintenance. Also our roads need repair, but our governor is planning to spend billions on high-speed rail. He is ignoring deferred maintenance on critical infrastructure that is putting our citizens at risk. How does this happen? We pay high taxes, but the money is not spent where it is most needed! We need more water storage to prepare for the next drought. Please think ahead, Gov. Brown.
JoAnn Ferrari DiGiovanni, Turlock
Comments