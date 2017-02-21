Mary VanDerostyne: Have you seen enough of Trump yet to change your mind?

A note to Donald Trump’s supporters: Are you beginning to understand why we “snowflakes” and “crybabies” have been challenging this administration? Has the revelation of collusion between the Trump organization and Russia opened your eyes to what we’ve been warning against? If you’re still not questioning Trump’s integrity, basic honesty and mental soundness then it is time to question the resources from which you’ve been getting your information.
It’s time for us to put America, and Americans, first; ahead of political party. It’s time to stop ignoring what Trump is doing, just because you like how and what he says. Trump is using the growing divisions between us to foment further distrust and hatred for anyone who disagrees with him. He is a proven liar, who says what he believes his audience wants to hear then changes his words for the next audience to suit their views.
Trump said he was going to unify America. Maybe he will. We need to join together to protect our basic democratic rights from this serious threat to America and the world.
To quote Sinclair Lewis; “When Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying the cross.”
Mary VanDerostyne, Ripon
