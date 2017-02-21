Robert Van Groningen: Liberal puppets of environmental groups let dams deteriorate

Oroville Dam is falling apart, causing 200,000 residents to flee their homes and businesses. This national disaster is of little concern to enviros who want all dams torn down. Imagine the impact of this ideology with 20 to 30 feet of snow in the Sierras! There is a majority of California Democratic congressman who are not concerned about dams for the purpose of water storage and flood control. These liberals are puppets financed by the enviro lobby. The well-being of humans becomes a distant second!
The State Water Resource Control Board did not do its job by fully checking out the Oroville spillway. The public needs to know how many more dams are in bad shape! The board’s entire focus is on stealing our water and wasting it! The second issue is s lack of state funding for dam maintenance and repairs.
So where did the billions of dollars in the state treasury go? Siphoning out designated funds could be termed a criminal act.
It’s a downright shame that Jerry Brown has taken all this money to pay for a bullet train. The fact is that our governor cares more about his legacy than the welfare of Californians!
Robert Van Groningen, Manteca
Editor’s note: The Oroville Dam was not in danger of failure, only the main spillway. The emergency spillway performed as designed. The State Water Resources Control Board does not have authority over dam inspection; that falls to the Department of Water Resources’ Division of Safety of Dams.
