Tom Crain: Jeff Denham is ducking constitutents and questions about Obamacare

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting Pause

2:05 Modesto's Seventh Street Bridge

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:20 Ex-CIA agent on distrust of Russians

0:54 Dairy farmer keeps watch on levee near Crows Landing

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

0:57 Watching water levels in the Central Valley

1:01 Le Grand woman dead in Highway 140 crash