Tom Crain: Jeff Denham is ducking constitutents and questions about Obamacare

Re “People at town hall challenge Denham to ‘show your face’ and speak with constituents about ACA repeal” (Online, Feb. 16): There was a Town Hall on the evening of Feb. 15 at the College Avenue Congregation Church. Around 150-200 people packed the hall to listen to what will happen when the Republican Congress repeals the ACA (Obamacare). We listened to speakers talk about how our state, our county and our city will be impacted economically. The loss of jobs and revenue will be staggering.
We heard how people will lose their health insurance, and how the Republican Congress has absolutely no plan prepared to take the place of the ACA. There were many questions from those attending. The speakers, including a few elected officials, did their best to answer them. But the one person who should have been there – Jeff Denham – was not.
Denham is our representative; as such, he is supposed to represent us in Washington, help us with our concerns. He is the one who should have been at the meeting to answer our questions. He is only meeting with his constituents by telephone, no face-to-face meetings. What is he afraid of?
Tom Crain, Modesto
Comments