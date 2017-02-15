Rayanne Tamayo: America a nation of laws, and immigration laws must be obeyed

There is a lot of attention being given to the fear that immigration raids are causing. But why the newspaper isn’t siding with the law is beyond me!
America is a country of laws. If one wants to come to our country there is a procedure – just ask the millions of immigrants who did it legally. That it takes a long time doesn’t give people the right to pen their own rules and sneak in. If a person comes to our country illegally, or overstays their visa, they should not be surprised when America enforces its laws. Unfortunately, every person who entered the country illegally and holds a job committed felony identity theft when they purchased documents necessary to “prove” eligibility to work.
When one breaks the law, it should come as no surprise when they are held accountable and deported. Families are being “split” because of the choices made by those who broke the law, and they should accept responsibility. We do not govern based on emotions or feelings, but on laws. I don’t understand where the “confusion” is coming from.
Rayanne Tamayo, Modesto
