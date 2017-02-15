Denise Cannistraci: She didn’t vote for Trump, but likes his moves so far

I am, as they say, “waiting to exhale.” Almost there. If Donald Trump is willing to shut borders, who cares for how long, I can settle back. I didn’t vote for him, for all the obvious reasons. Anyone who is willing to stop the insanity of what has gone on with immigration for over two decades has got my nod. I emailed the White House and gave the president my full support and begged him not to bend. Whose country is this anyway? All I see is the press stirring the pot; I see the president making some wise decisions.
Denise Cannistraci, Modesto
Comments