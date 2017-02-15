Ann Bowler & Andrea Kelley: Those weren’t anarchists at McClintock meeting, they were his constituents

Re “The anger at McClintock was homegrown” (Page 9A, Feb. 7): We attended Rep. Tom McClintock’s recent Roseville town hall meeting. Newspapers quoted him calling attendees “anarchists.” That couldn’t be further from the truth. Those who attended were concerned citizens, good people trying to get answers to real questions. They were deeply concerned with the direction our country is taking and are afraid for what’s ahead.
People shared their legitimate concerns about the dissection of the Affordable Care Act, our president’s emotional stability, his cabinet choices and his denial of global warming.
Were there frustrated people shouting out during the discussion? Yes, particularly those left outside unable to get in. That was not productive.
But we have two requests for Congressman McClintock: Please hold future town hall meetings in facilities large enough so more citizens can take part in the discussion. Please don’t be afraid of us, listen to us. We are your constituents and we care about our country, just like you do.
We encourage those who didn’t attend to read fact-based news and join the dialogue. We are lucky to be Americans. It is time to protect the country and values we hold dear.
Ann Bowler & Andrea Kelley, Granite Bay
