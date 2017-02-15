Tim Lamas: Can Gov. Moonbeam lead us to a new land?

California seceding form the United States? I believe the left-wing liberals might be onto an interesting new idea. I wonder how The Bee’s editorial board can remain silent on such a brilliant idea. Personally, I have felt it may be a good idea to break our state down into several new states – not seceding from the union, but new regional states that serve and represent our people more fairly. Perhaps “Moonbeam” Jerry Brown could become the leader, or emperor, of the new west coast entity and lead his people from a capitol located either in San Francisco or Los Angeles. Oh, what a wonderful thought.
Tim Lamas, Modesto
