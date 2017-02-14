Letters to the Editor

Claire Foster: Gong sounds and first Trump appointee exits the stage

So much political news to absorb. He said. She said. Facts. Alt-facts. Where is Chuck Barris (“The Gong Show” host) when one needs him?

Oh hold on, he must be here somewhere – Mike Flynn is being walked off. Who is next?

Claire Foster, Hughson

