Melody Lema: If you don’t vote, don’t complain about the results

I was a poll worker for a number of years, including three presidential elections. Barack Obama’s first election was so exciting! My poll had 70 percent turnout! But that was 70 percent of those registered, not 70 percent of the people who could have registered and voted. I also had elections with only 17 percent voter turnout.
When people complain about the government, I ask them if they voted. If they answer no, the conversation is over. If they did, they have a right to gripe or praise.
But I do have a worry. With this last election, where the popular vote does not reflect the electoral college result, I am afraid it will discourage people from voting. Many will feel their vote will not be heard, depending on your state, etc. It is time for us to look at the electoral college and see if we need to make it fit all of us. Thank you for writing about a very important problem our country is having. People, vote!
Melody Lema, Turlock
