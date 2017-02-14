David K. Ford: Anti-smoking law for parks is unnecessary nonsense

Re “City to consider having all parks go smoke-free” (Front page, Feb. 12): Here’s a perfect example of a total waste of time. How much are we paying these guys (the Modesto City Council) to deal with such nonsense? First, there’s the law we already have – prohibiting use of tobacco within children’s play areas. Isn’t the whole park technically a children’s play area? So there’s already a law that’s not being enforced because nobody cares enough or they can’t, judging by the photos of cigarette butts all over the park.
So let’s pass another law, which basically affects only the homeless living in parks.
Then who enforces it? Cops? Pretty sure they have bigger problems. As for the homeless, if they even realize there’s a new law, they aren’t going to stop smoking in those public places they have pretty much taken over. What penalty will there be for violators? A fine? Paid by whom? With what?
Modesto parks need major help to become family-friendly again, but this proposal is like trying to fill an empty swimming pool with a squirt gun. It would waste a lot of time and accomplish nothing.
David K. Ford, Manteca
Comments