David K. Ford: Anti-smoking law for parks is unnecessary nonsense

0:57 Watching water levels in the Central Valley Pause

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Oroville Lake

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

0:45 Wrist Society profile

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

1:00 Boulders trucked and flown to Oroville spillway