E. Marietta Kummerle: I voted for Trump, but we need those willing to work in the fields

I voted for Donald Trump and I am standing by him. He is not a career politician and is not swayed by deep pockets. I agree with some aspects of his stance on immigration. I am a child of immigrants who would employ Mexican laborers to work on our land. Did my dad hire “illegals”? Our laborers were loyal, hard-working individuals who had families. And they were glad to return year after year to help my family. My parents also treated them with respect.
My point? I don’t see any white people working in the fields.
Do I want a wall built to keep them out? I feel Trump’s heart is in the right place, but we need to remember that without Mexican laborers our crops would not get harvested. My concern is that they would never want to seek citizenship.
E. Marietta Kummerle, Modesto
