Pamela Wright: Heartening word for reporters of real news

This is a shout out to all legitimate media reporters everywhere. Thank you. Thank you for continuing to inform the public about the nation’s business. You must feel exhausted every day trying to track down the truth and then reporting it. Your job has become so combative it takes great focus and determination to get it right. And what would we do if you did not do this for us every single day?
So, you are appreciated and admired by those that know democracy relies on these efforts. Do not give up.
Pamela Wright, Oakdale
