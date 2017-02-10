Robert LeFevre: Tweets are distractions; Trump wants to demolish Constitutional wall

I wonder if the barf-a-thon of disrespectful tweets from the President will ever stop? As childish and demeaning as they are, look out for the behind-the-scenes efforts to undermine many of your rights, such as the separation of church and state. The President, at the National Prayer Breakfast last week, vowed to “totally destroy” the Johnson amendment. This law was passed by Congress in 1954 to prohibit nonprofit organizations like churches and charities from endorsing or opposing political candidates. It has no impact on individuals in a congregation or who belong to the organization, just the church or organization itself.
If churches or other nonprofits want to be “persons,” then I suggest they should be taxed like the rest of us “persons.” The land and buildings should be assessed and taxed, and donations should not be tax deductible. This would not sit well with the nonprofits. Currently they get all the benefits of government – roads, fire and police protection – but do not pay for it. Welfare?
Don’t be distracted by the President’s tweets. Beware his under-the-radar attempts to remove a law that for over 60 years has worked to keep separate the church from the state as the Constitution intended.
Robert LeFevre, Modesto
