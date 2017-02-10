Daniel Marsh: Library system needs your support

Voters in November will be asked again to vote is a county wide election to renew the eighth-penny sales tax to support our countywide library system. I hope you will vote yes.
We need to keep this first-rate library system up and running for the thousands who use it daily. Approval by voting yes will protect the infrastructure we already have and allow for progressive advances in the near future.
I like the way our county library system aids all levels of education. For example, during the last recession public school libraries were cut back and they have not really recovered. The county library system took up the slack at a time of fiscal crisis.
Students at our two- and four-year colleges can complete advanced research and studies at the library – even coursework that entirely on the internet. The local main and branch library system is a key resource for their materials. Basic adult literacy is a main program at the county library.
Think positive and vote yes to renew this tax.
Daniel Marsh, Modesto
Comments