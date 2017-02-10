Harold Crumpley: Presidents are often Christian but seldom religious

Our Founders were committed to the principles of “separation of church and state” and “freedom of religion.” Yes, all our presidents have been, ostensibly, Christians, but few have been “religious.” George Washington was a member of the Episcopal Church in Alexandria, Va., but when he was chastised from the pulpit for not taking communion with Martha, “he never attended church again,” according to biographer James Flexner.
Washington never talked about God, but used the euphemism “Devine providence.” The picture of the general on his knees praying at Valley Forge was an invention of Norman Rockwell.
Even Abraham Lincoln was not a devout man; never joining a church. He was more of a mystic. As president, he and his wife held seances to make contact with their dead sons. Lincoln, of course, knew his Bible well and used its language in the Gettysburg address to speak to his constituency of abolitionists, whose movement was based in the northern churches.
Religion has been important in our history. It has always been inclusive and progressive. The greatest social reform movements – abolitionism, progressivism and civil rights – have been spearheaded by our churches. Hopefully, the better angles of our nature will prevail now.
Harold Crumpley, Modesto
