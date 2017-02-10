Kay Marsh-Wyrick: Denham’s ‘plan’ to replace Obamacare doesn’t exist

Rep. Jeff Denham’s health care television ad is a fraud, pure and simple. According to his Modesto office, it’s not even his ad! It’s being run by another party! And, according to his local staff, he’s working on a “plan” but not his own plan, somebody else’s! This is tantamount to false advertising. Our airwaves are being trolled with health care promises he can’t even own.
Rep. Denham’s record on health care is less convincing than his slick ad. He has voted with House Speaker Paul Ryan to cut Medicare and repeal the Affordable Care Act with no replacement – even though a UC Berkeley Labor Center study said Stanislaus County would lose 3,000 jobs. California would lose $420.5 billion in federal funds for expanded Medical.
Rep. Denham wasn’t sent to Washington to schmooze lobbyists and rubber stamp what the Republican establishment tells him to do. Phony ad, phony ACA replacement plan, and phony representation.
Kay Marsh-Wyrick, Patterson
